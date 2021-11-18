HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.05 and a 1-year high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

