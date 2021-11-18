HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,202,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

