Head to Head Contrast: Castor Maritime (CTRM) vs. Its Peers

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Castor Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Castor Maritime Competitors -2.42% -2.59% 1.72%

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s peers have a beta of -4.33, indicating that their average stock price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Castor Maritime and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 447 1503 1660 68 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given Castor Maritime’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million 13.67 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 1.93

Castor Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

