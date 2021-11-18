Head to Head Contrast: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) vs. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Century Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.79 $8.35 million $2.59 10.59 Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.82 $42.21 million $8.06 14.30

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 27.25% 11.22% 1.18% Century Bancorp 27.71% 11.61% 0.64%

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Middlefield Banc pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Middlefield Banc and Century Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 47.12%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co.. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The company was founded by Marshall M. Sloane in 1972 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.

