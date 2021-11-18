Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 83,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $9,434,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,947,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $745,000.

