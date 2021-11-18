Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $5.33 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $489,333.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

