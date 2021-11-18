Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Hegic has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $66.91 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

