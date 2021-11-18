Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

HLIO traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

