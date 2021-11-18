HempCoin (THC) One Day Volume Hits $969.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $969.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,131,350 coins and its circulating supply is 263,996,200 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

