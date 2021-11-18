Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 20,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,022. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

