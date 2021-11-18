Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

