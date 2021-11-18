Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Heron Therapeutics worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after acquiring an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after acquiring an additional 384,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

