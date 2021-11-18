HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 260,890 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

