HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.11.

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

