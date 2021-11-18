High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLNFF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.