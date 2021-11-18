High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HLNFF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

