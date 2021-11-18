Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Highway by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Highway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highway during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highway stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Highway has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.60%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

