Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $402.38

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $402.38 and last traded at $396.18, with a volume of 7711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $399.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.36 and a 200-day moving average of $316.00.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.