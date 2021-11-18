Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HIPO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. Hippo has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

