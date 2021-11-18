Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HTHIY opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. Hitachi has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

