Hive Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Hive has a market capitalization of $373.50 million and approximately $80.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000978 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,045,658 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.