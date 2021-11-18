Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $45,967.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.