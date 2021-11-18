HoDooi Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00070510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.87 or 0.07148067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.93 or 0.99743289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

