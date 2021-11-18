Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $450.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $357.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.85. 4,487,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

