Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.61

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 20488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

