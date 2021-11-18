hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,309 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 22.62%.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

