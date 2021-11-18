Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.