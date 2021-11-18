Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $208,880.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 461,906,682 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

