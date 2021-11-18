Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

HTHT opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

