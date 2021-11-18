HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $18,435,120.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $840.29. The stock had a trading volume of 453,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -507.43 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $751.15 and its 200-day moving average is $639.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.