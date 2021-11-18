HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $9,581,184.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

HubSpot stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $840.29. The stock had a trading volume of 453,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -507.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

