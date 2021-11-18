Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.08. Humana reported earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $438.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.