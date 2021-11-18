Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,859 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Humanigen worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.