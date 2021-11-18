Hush One Day Trading Volume Reaches $607.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $867,116.67 and $607.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00254920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00150274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00099062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004678 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

