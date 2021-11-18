Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $13.39 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $51.67 million and approximately $647,280.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $13.39 or 0.00023204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,459,605 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

