Hyper Finance Trading 50.6% Lower Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $55,329.61 and approximately $83.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

