HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,524.75 or 0.99238371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.00305334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00513931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00186531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

