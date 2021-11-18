Hyve (HYVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $428,779.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $428,779.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00070510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.87 or 0.07148067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.93 or 0.99743289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

