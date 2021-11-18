I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $916.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00317331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009693 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005631 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,232,910 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

