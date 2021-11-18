Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14,269.50 or 0.25012303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $14,576.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.