ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.52 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $155,591.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00008076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,779,864 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

