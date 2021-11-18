Icosavax Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICVX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,725,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

