Ideaology Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.