IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 5,902 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IES stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 27,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IES by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $2,307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 123.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
