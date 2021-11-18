IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,076 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $183.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $186.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

