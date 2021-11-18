ImageCoin One Day Volume Hits $80,758.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $156,289.10 and approximately $80,758.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,805,497 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

