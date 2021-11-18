IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,878.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,878 ($24.54) and last traded at GBX 1,844 ($24.09), with a volume of 10144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,725.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,716.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

