ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 111,999 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.20.

In other news, insider Sanjeev Pandya purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

