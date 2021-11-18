Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

