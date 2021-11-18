Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002511 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.22 million and $672.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

